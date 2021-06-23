STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government mulls cluster plan for students deprived of online education

Sources in the SME department said that only around eight to 10 lakh students are able to access live streaming of lessons on YouTube.

Published: 23rd June 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a situation where lack of internet access is rendering online education, including the latest initiative of live streaming classes on YouTube, largely ineffective, the State government is mulling an alternative teaching programme to be implemented in offline mode.

The  government is planning to mobilise teachers in rural areas of districts where COVID infection has receded to reach out to students at their villages and conduct classes in small clusters with adequate social distancing in place.

Besides, video content on learning would also be created and shared on different platforms including WhatsApp, which students not having immediate access to internet will be able to watch later. 

The move comes following realisation that the various online modes of teaching along with the latest YouTube live streaming have not been able to attain maximum student coverage, mainly due to lack of internet access or possessing a computer or smartphone.

Only around 10 lakh students are accessing the live streaming of classes on YouTube. "We are working out a plan for students who do not have access to online education. We will launch the programme soon," said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.  

The modalities of how the left-out students will be taught till classes start in physical mode are being worked out.  "While we have plenty of options for students having access to e-learning, we are trying our best to reach out to those who are deprived of learning due to unavailability of mobile phone, computer and internet," the Minister said.    

Sources in the SME department said that though live streaming of lessons on YouTube has started for students of Class I to X to provide them classroom learning experience, only around eight to 10 lakh students are able to access it. 

Cluster plan for students deprived of online education

The State has around 60 lakh students studying at elementary, secondary and higher secondary levels. However, less than 33 per cent of them had access to digital learning till last year. Though the percentage has increased to around 40 per cent in last one year, a majority of the students still are hindered by poor mobile and internet penetration in rural Odisha.

As per the Economic Survey report, around 20 per cent of the total 51,311 villages in Odisha do not have mobile connectivity. Data also suggests that for every 100 people in rural Odisha, only 16 have internet access. The figure is 83.3 in urban areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samir Ranjan Dash Odisha education Online education YouTube Online classes
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp