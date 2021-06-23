Rourkela Congress alleges political patronage to rape accused

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as three cops were suspended for dereliction of duty after the escape of a rape accused from the custody of Chhend police on June 19, the Rourkela Congress on Tuesday staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the escapee.

President George Tirkey alleged that the accused enjoyed political patronage. The 35-year-old accused, Kishore Das, was arrested for raping a married woman of Chhend Colony.

After his medical examination at Rourkela Government Hospital, Das managed to escape on a two-wheeler while being escorted by three police personnel. SP Mukesh Bhamoo said a havildar and two constables escorting the accused were placed under suspension soon after the incident. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused, he added.