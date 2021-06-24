Bhubaneshwar couple gets married in police station in presence of opposing parents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A couple on Wednesday got married inside a police station after their families refused to accept their relationship. On Monday, the girl’s father had lodged a missing complaint of his daughter at Saheed Nagar police station.

After fleeing with the youth, the girl stayed with him at Ratamati in Khurda district. The couple came to Khandagiri on Wednesday to tie the knot. Receiving information, police intercepted the couple and brought them to Saheed Nagar police station.

Both being major, police summoned their parents to amicably sort out the matter. Initially, the girl’s parents were reluctant but they finally agreed to their marriage. A marriage affidavit was sworn in before a notary in the police station.