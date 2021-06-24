Man held for swindling Rs 3.49 cr farm subsidy in Odisha's Bargarh district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested a resident of Bargarh district for allegedly misappropriating government subsidy amounting to Rs 3.49 crore in lieu of supplying agricultural equipment to 278 farmers in western Odisha.

Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc at Kerala’s Thrissur had lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging that accused Kamaljeet Singh’s brother Harpal and others had forged documents using the company’s name to obtain registration from the Odisha government to sell farm equipment.

The accused had uploaded the forged documents about the supply of 281 rice transplant machines to farmers in Bargarh, Sambalpur and Sonepur districts through the State DBT portal and misappropriated crores of rupees.

Investigation revealed that Harpal was the dealer of Redlands Ashlyn and during 2018-2020, he along with his brother Kamaljeet and others, uploaded fake engine/chassis number of rice transplant machines along with the photographs of the beneficiaries on the portal. Following this, a subsidy amount of Rs 1- 1.5 lakh was credited to the accounts of 278 farmers, said a senior EOW officer. Harpal and Kamaljeet withdrew the cash by paying Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to the gullible farmers.

Based on the complaint of Redlands’ manager Rigin Bennet, EOW had registered a case in April this year. “So far, Rs 1.92 crore has been frozen from various bank accounts of the accused. Efforts are on to nab Harpal and other accused involved in the crime,” said the officer. Kamaljeet, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been remanded in judicial custody.