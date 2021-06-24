National Joint Committee on Steel finalises wage revision of public sector steel workers

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The National Joint Committee on Steel (NJCS) on Wednesday headed towards putting an end to the prolonged delay over finalisation of wage revision of public sector steel workers after initial discussions began a day before on Tuesday.

Five central trade unions and members of NJCS unanimously agreed to SAIL’s proposal of 13 percent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit on Basic Pay and DA. President of RIKKS, HS Bal said discussion would continue on Thursday to finalise the perks.