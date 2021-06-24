National Joint Committee on Steel finalises wage revision of public sector steel workers
Five central trade unions and members of the committee unanimously agreed to SAIL’s proposal of 13 percent minimum guaranteed benefit on basic pay and DA.
Published: 24th June 2021 04:35 AM | Last Updated: 24th June 2021 12:02 PM | A+A A-
ROURKELA: The National Joint Committee on Steel (NJCS) on Wednesday headed towards putting an end to the prolonged delay over finalisation of wage revision of public sector steel workers after initial discussions began a day before on Tuesday.
Five central trade unions and members of NJCS unanimously agreed to SAIL’s proposal of 13 percent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit on Basic Pay and DA. President of RIKKS, HS Bal said discussion would continue on Thursday to finalise the perks.