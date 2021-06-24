STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb to abstain from Chhera Pahanra ritual

Due to COVID situation, the king said that his authorised servitor 'Mudihast' would perform the ritual on his behalf.

Published: 24th June 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The foremost servitor of Sri Jagannath temple, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb won't be performing the Chhera Pahanra ritual during Snana Purnima on Thursday. In a release, the king said, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, he would abstain from performing the traditional service.

His authorised servitor 'Mudihast' would perform the ritual on his behalf. The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has been informed of the Gajapati’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Daita servitors would begin the ceremonial Pahandi of the Trinity at 1 am in the night after Mangalarpan and place them on the Snana Bedi (bathing altar) for the grand bath.

It would be completed by 4 am. The Snana Bedi has been set up at eastern side of the temple’s outer complex overlooking the Bada Danda. The altar has been decked up with colourful flowers. Earlier, servitors fixed ladders to the Ratnasimhasan for the Pahandi ritual.

After the deities are placed on the bathing altar, Mangala Arati, Mailum, Tadaplagi, Abakas, Suryapuja, Rosahoma rituals would begin before offering of Gopal bhog.

All the rituals would be over at 10 am. At 7.30 am, servitors would accord an aromatic bath to the Trinity with water from 108 pitchers. The ritual will be completed at 9.30 am. Then the deities would be decked up with new clothes. The representative of the Puri Gajapati would perform the Chhera Pahanra which would be completed at 10.30 am.

Three set of servitors would dress the deities in elephant attire called Hati Besha at 11 am and complete the ritual at 12 pm. After the Besha is unmade at 5 pm, the deities would be taken to Anasar Ghar (sick room) in the temple. 

The deities, suffering from fever after taking the bath, will remain in the Anasar Ghara for 15 days during which the temple physician will treat them with herbal drug. The Trinity would reappear in their rejuvenated youthful form for Nabajouban Darshan which will be held a day prior to Rath Yatra.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma said, swab samples were collected from 1,000 servitors for tests of which 900 came negative for COVIDd-19. These servitors would participate in the Pahandi and bathing rituals. Test reports of the rest 100 servitors are awaited.

As many as 35 platoons of police force have been deployed to prevent devotees from going to Bada Danda. All entry routes to Bada Danda have been sealed and section 144 clamped around Srimandir till Friday noon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Jagannath temple Puri Gajapati Chhera Pahanra ritual Snana Purnima
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp