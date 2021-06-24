Prohibition orders imposed on tomb of 16th century poet in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration has imposed prohibition orders under section 144 of CrPC at Padmabana Pitha in Nemalo, famous for the tomb of 16th century poet-prophet Panchasakha Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das, for three days to prevent congregation of devotees on Snana Purnima day.

Thousands of devotees from across the State throng the shrine, situated around 40 km from here, to observe the Sunya Samadhi Divas of the holy saint and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath who it is believed visits the place once a year on the day of Jyestha Purnima or Snana Purnima.