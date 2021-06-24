STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Six per cent of targeted population vaccinated against COVID-19 in Odisha

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said as indicated by the Centre, the supply of vaccine will now depend on the consumption by the states.

Published: 24th June 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine Covid

Image of vaccine being administered used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha is among 12 states in the country to have crossed one crore vaccination mark, only around six per cent (pc) age appropriate people in the State have been fully inoculated so far.

As per the CoWIN portal, the State had administered 1,07,22,791 doses till 6 pm on Wednesday. Of the targeted 3,09,85,538 beneficiaries of 18 years age and above, 18,87,799 have got both the doses and 88,34,992 received only one shot.

Around 28.5 pc of the population aged 18 years plus have got at least one dose. Of them, 2.7 pc have received Covaxin while the rest have been administered Covishield. The vaccination coverage in most of western and southern Odisha districts, hit hard during the second wave, has been low as compared to other districts.

Only 18,612 people in Nuapada, 22,364 in Gajapati, 27,984 in Jharsuguda, 25,618 in Malkangiri, 33,534 in Nabarangpur, 37,204 in Rayagada, 42,326 in Balangir, 43,262 in Khurda, 45,513 in Bargarh and 58,866 in Sundargarh have been fully vaccinated.

Among other districts with lowest double-dose vaccination are Deogarh (12,745), Boudh (14,546), Sonepur (21,705), Kandhamal (26,685), Angul (33,711) and Sambalpur (48,452). The highest 4,44,292 people in Bhubaneswar have completed full vaccination and coverage is 52.7 per cent. Similarly, 1,52,040 in Ganjam, 1,18,866 in Cuttack, 1,10,112 in Balasore, 74,576 in Mayurbhanj have received both the doses.

Health authorities, however, insisted that the vaccination has picked up momentum now. The State has been administering on an average of three lakh vaccine doses for the last two days. Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said as indicated by the Centre, the supply of vaccine will now depend on the consumption by the states and that's why the districts have been asked to intensify the drive by adding more session sites and consume the stock as received.

"Our plan is to saturate the urban areas first. We expect the age appropriate people in Bhubaneswar will be fully vaccinated by end of July. With an average three lakh doses a day, we can cover the targeted population in next three months," he added.  

Odisha on Wednesday administered 3.24 lakh doses. The State had inoculated 3.32 lakh people, the highest single-day vaccination so far, on Monday. Of the 3,24,947 beneficiaries received shots at 1,598 centres during the day, 2,98,386 got their first dose and the rest second dose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Odisha covid vaccine
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp