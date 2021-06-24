STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

 In Odisha's Bandar, woman killed by daughter and adopted son for opposing their relationship

Sources said 51-year-old Rumila, who was strangled to death, had adopted her sister’s son Siba four years back.
 

Published: 24th June 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A 51-year-old woman was killed by her daughter and adopted son in Bandar village on Tuesday for allegedly opposing their relationship. Both the accused, Manini Kandi (32) and Siba Kandi (25), were arrested by Bandar Marine police on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Rumila Kandi. Sources said Rumila had adopted her sister’s son Siba after the death of her husband and only son four years back. Her daughter Manini had got married in nearby Kapur Bellari village.

Due to some dispute with her in-laws, Manini was staying with Rumila along with her four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son for the last six months. On Monday, Manini’s husband visited Rumila’s house to take his wife and children back. When Manini refused, her husband returned with the two kids. This led to a quarrel between the mother and daughter.

On Tuesday, a few women of the local self-help group came to visit Rumila to pay the interest of a loan. However, Manini and Siba refused to let them come inside the house and quarrelled with them. Suspecting foul play, the SHG members with the help of villagers forcibly entered the house and found Rumila’s dead. Both her hands were tied with a rope and mouth gagged.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. Sub-inspector of Bandar Marine police station Anirudha Rout said Rumila was strangulated to death by her daughter and adopted son as she opposed their relationship. 

Basing on the complaint of Rumila’s brother Sarbeswar Kandi, police registered a murder case and arrested the accused duo. They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha woman strangled Odisha woman adopted son woman killed by adopted son Odisha woman strangled by daughter
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp