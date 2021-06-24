 In Odisha's Bandar, woman killed by daughter and adopted son for opposing their relationship

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 51-year-old woman was killed by her daughter and adopted son in Bandar village on Tuesday for allegedly opposing their relationship. Both the accused, Manini Kandi (32) and Siba Kandi (25), were arrested by Bandar Marine police on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Rumila Kandi. Sources said Rumila had adopted her sister’s son Siba after the death of her husband and only son four years back. Her daughter Manini had got married in nearby Kapur Bellari village.

Due to some dispute with her in-laws, Manini was staying with Rumila along with her four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son for the last six months. On Monday, Manini’s husband visited Rumila’s house to take his wife and children back. When Manini refused, her husband returned with the two kids. This led to a quarrel between the mother and daughter.

On Tuesday, a few women of the local self-help group came to visit Rumila to pay the interest of a loan. However, Manini and Siba refused to let them come inside the house and quarrelled with them. Suspecting foul play, the SHG members with the help of villagers forcibly entered the house and found Rumila’s dead. Both her hands were tied with a rope and mouth gagged.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. Sub-inspector of Bandar Marine police station Anirudha Rout said Rumila was strangulated to death by her daughter and adopted son as she opposed their relationship.

Basing on the complaint of Rumila’s brother Sarbeswar Kandi, police registered a murder case and arrested the accused duo. They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.

