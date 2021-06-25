Odisha CM announces Rs 11 crore aid for dairy farmers 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a financial assistance package of Rs 11 crore for dairy farmers who were supplying milk to Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED). About 1.2 lakh farmers will benefit from the package.

Individual farmers will be provided assistance upto Rs 6,000 for cattle feed. Announcing the package, the Chief Minister said that Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the dairy farmers who play a crucial role in keeping the economy afloat.

The Chief Minister said that lockdown and shutdown during the pandemic have reduced demand of milk and milk products which has severely affected the livelihood of the dairy farmers. He expected that the package will help dairy farmers in their sustenance during the crisis period.

Stating that Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the economy of the entire world including Odisha, the Chief Minister said that only agriculture and ancillary sectors had kept the economy running during the period.