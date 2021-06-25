STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM announces Rs 11 crore aid for dairy farmers 

The Chief Minister said that lockdown and shutdown during the pandemic have reduced demand of milk and milk products which has severely affected the livelihood of the dairy farmers.

Published: 25th June 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a financial assistance package of Rs 11 crore for dairy farmers who were supplying milk to Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED). About 1.2 lakh farmers will benefit from the package.

Individual farmers will be provided assistance upto Rs 6,000 for cattle feed. Announcing the package, the Chief Minister said that Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the dairy farmers who play a crucial role in keeping the economy afloat.

The Chief Minister said that lockdown and shutdown during the pandemic have reduced demand of milk and milk products which has severely affected the livelihood of the dairy farmers. He expected that the package will help dairy farmers in their sustenance during the crisis period.

Stating that Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the economy of the entire world including Odisha, the Chief Minister said that only agriculture and ancillary sectors had kept the economy running during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OMFED Naveen Patnaik dairy farmers Odisha dairy farmers
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp