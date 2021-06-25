Odisha cultural group opposes inclusion of state song in school syllabus 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A day after the Board of Secondary Education notified inclusion of State song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ as part of the syllabus for Class IX and X across schools in Odisha, the Koshal Rajya Samanwaya Samiti (KRSS) in Balangir has decided to stage demonstrations across all Western Odisha districts on June 29 protesting the move.

Addressing mediapersons on the day, the KRSS termed the decision as unconstitutional. KRSS member Sunil Purohit said the State government is playing with the emotions of over two crore people of Western Odisha. “Bande Utkala Janani was written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra for people of Utkala as he belonged there and Utkala is not the same as Odisha.

At the time when the song was written, Utkala comprised Cuttack, Puri and Balasore. Koshal and Kalinga regions have different socio-cultural identities and therefore, inclusion of the song in school syllabus is unacceptable to people here. Hence the government cannot make it binding for all by including the song in syllabus,” Purohit said.

KRSS chief Pramod Kumar Mishra said this decision will not be accepted by people of Koshalanchal. “This is human rights violation for us. We will fight against this by demonstrating across Western Odisha on June 29,” he said. The Odisha government last year accorded State song status to “Bande Utkala Janani.”

