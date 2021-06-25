STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC fines absent lawyer for unnecessary adjournment 

The bench was reportedly irked by the absent lawyer for simply instructing his colleague to inform the court of his inability to attend.

Published: 25th June 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on a lawyer for causing unnecessary adjournment in a case. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Panigrahi on Tuesday directed for payment of the fine after it found the counsel for petitioners to be absent.

The bench said, “It is extremely unfortunate that despite a specific date having been fixed for the matter, the counsel is absent and has instructed his colleague to simply inform the court that he is unable to attend the court. The court fails to appreciate it”. 

“As a result, this petition is having to be unnecessarily adjourned today. For causing this adjournment, the Court directs costs of Rs 5,000 only be deposited by counsel for the petitioners with the Orissa High Court Legal Services Committee on or before July 5, 2021”, the bench said in its order.

The court directed for the proof of payment of costs to be placed on record by July 29 on which date there will not be any further adjournments in the interest of justice. The petition related to a land tenancy dispute was filed in 2009.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court Odisha absent lawyer fined unnecessary adjournment
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp