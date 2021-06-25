Priests and servitors oppose second Biraja temple in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Priests and servitors of Maa Biraja shrine, the presiding deity of Jajpur, have opposed the construction of another temple in the name of the goddess at Jajpur Road. A delegation of Maa Biraja Sevayat Parishad led by its president Debi Prasad Pani on Thursday met Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

“Biraja shrine in Jajpur is one of the oldest ‘shakti pithas’ in India. Worship of the goddess at any other place will hurt religious sentiments of Hindus,” Pani said, adding that he will move the Orissa High Court, if needed, to halt the construction of the second temple.

Sources said, construction of a second Biraja temple at Dhabalagiri in Jajpur Road is underway since a month but came to limelight recently. Contacted, the Collector said he has asked the Kalinga Nagar ADM to inquire into the matter.