Ruling BJD politicising vaccine drive, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging politicisation of the Covid vaccination drive by the BJD-led Odisha government, the BJP observed a black day in Mayurbhanj on Friday.

Talking to mediapersons, the president of the BJP’s district unit Kandra Soren said by starting a vaccine card with posters of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at various centres to gain political mileage, the ruling BJD is doing what the Congress did by stifling democracy during the Emergency in 1975.

Lok Sabha member Biseswar Tudu said the State government’s rule is worse than the rule of the Congress during the National Emergency. Among the party leaders, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Zilla Parishad president Sujata Murmu, Shugda Murmu and other workers were present.