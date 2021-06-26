STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre allocates 10.16 lakh vaccine doses for Odisha private hospitals

Allocation includes 8.43 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.73 lakh of Covaxin

Published: 26th June 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Centre has allocated 10.16 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines for procurement by private hospitals in Odisha in the month of July. The allocation includes 8.43 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.73 lakh of Covaxin.

The State government has stopped supplying vaccines to private hospitals after the revised guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination allowed the latter to purchase 25 per cent of the stock from domestic manufacturers. Prior to the allocation, the Centre had asked all states including Odisha to aggregate hospital-wise demand of vaccine every month for all private hospitals and intimate the Ministry of Health.

The demand generation is from all private hospitals including large, small, corporate and standalone clinics as well as the facilities fulfilling the prescribed conditions for Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC). Health department sources said priority has been given to Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS)/State scheme BSKY empanelled hospitals as the Centre will facilitate procurement and payment for doses ordered by each private hospital by utilising the electronic platform of National Health Authority (NHA).

After the payment is made, the Ministry will facilitate supply of vaccines to the hospitals respective states. The Ministry will share allocation for each month in advance. The State government has declared Joint Director (Immunisation) Dr Prativa Pradhan (mobile phone number 9439991223) as the nodal officer for coordinating with districts. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said all districts and municipal corporations have been asked to conduct a meeting with private hospitals within two days and sensitise them on the process of vaccine procurement and inoculation of people.  The districts will have to compile the demand of each private hospital by June 30 without fail for submission to the Health Ministry, he said.

Meanwhile, the district officials have been directed to stop supplying vaccines to private entities and withdraw stock (if any) as the interested hospitals can procure vaccines directly from manufacturers and carry out paid inoculation as per price fixed by the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha private hospitals COVID vaccine vaccination Odisha vaccination
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp