No tension, all smiles on result day as 96.73% pass HSC examinations

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Blessed with the cancellation of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a whopping 96.73 per cent (pc) students made the grades this year. The pass percentage made a quantum jump of nearly 18 pc over 78.76 pc last year.

Announcing the results, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said 97.89 pc students in the regular stream passed the examination this year against 79.71 pc in 2020. The pass percentage of ex-regular students was 88.33 pc against 57 pc last year.

As many as 6,29, 919 candidates from all streams of regular, ex-regular, correspondence regular and correspondent ex-regular had filled up forms for the examination of whom 6,09,299 passed. Of them 2,656 achieved A1 grade securing more than 90 per cent marks against 1,279 in 2020.

Around 22,123 students obtained A2 grade (80 to 89 pc), 52,301 secured B1 grade (70 to 79 per cent), 94,498 got B2 grade (60 to 69 per cent), 1,37,047 got C grade (50 to 59 per cent), 1,51,877 D grade (40 to 49 per cent) and 1,48,720E grade (30 to 39 per cent). As many as 5,945 high schools achieved 100 per cent result this year. Jagatsinghpur posted highest 99.09 pc pass rate while Balangir the lowest at 94.87 pc.

The BSE also declared the results of State Open School Certificate and Madhyama examinations on the day. All categories of students have the option of appearing offline improvement examination and its outcome would be considered as the final and binding on part of the candidate.

“The form fill up process for the ‘improvement examination’ will commence from July 5 and the results declared by August,” said Dash, adding the portal of the Council of Higher Secondary Education would remain open for consideration and addition of marks.

Report card

97.89% students in regular stream passed the exam

88.33% ex-regular students passed against 57 per cent last year

2,656 students scored A1 grade

99.09% pass rate posted by Jagatsinghpur district