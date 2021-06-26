STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government to revive waterway projects

The State government will revive the waterway projects as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown signs of decline.

Published: 26th June 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

suspension bridge

Cumulus clouds hover over the suspension bridge on Mahanadi river. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will revive the waterway projects as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown signs of decline. Minister for Commerce and Transport Padmanabha Behera said as the situation has started improving, steps will be initiated to revive the projects.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had identified six waterways in the State as the national waterways. Development of the first phase of National Waterway-5 was started and five more waterways were under consideration. Proposals for the waterways are there and will be taken up by the State government after discussion with all agencies, the Minister said.

The IWAI had declared the 588-km river system of Brahmani, Kharsuan, Mahanadi delta river, Matai river along the East Coast Canal as the National Waterway-5 in 2008, which was being planned for navigation. The IWAI had signed an MOU with the State government, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Dhamra port on June 30, 2014 for development of 200-km in the first phase.

Behera had a virtual meeting with Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways ML Mandaviya and suggested that work on the Waterway-5 should be expedited as it will help in transportation to ports and lessen the financial burden. He said transportation through waterways will help in the growth of industries in the State.   

He informed the Union Minister that the government will give its opinion on the draft Indian Ports Bill, 2021 after consultation with all stakeholders. He said the provisions in the Odisha Maritime Board Act should also be included in the Bill by the Centre after consultation with the State government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha waterway projects Odisha government IWAI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp