Odisha to observe status of 'Delta Plus' patient; seeks vaccine allocation in 95:05 ratio

BHUBANESWAR: A day after detection of a Delta Plus variant case coming to the fore in the state, the Odisha government Saturday rushed an epidemiology team to Deogarh district which reported the first such case, official sources said.

The patient who has been found carrying the Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2, was stable and has no such health complaints.

The epidemiology team will further examine his health condition after six weeks of his illness, said Director of Health Service (DHS) Dr Bijay Mohapatra.

He said the state government had undertaken contact tracing of the infected person and the health condition of all of them will now be examined again.

The team will also verify the vaccination status of the people who have come in contact with the patient.

The DHS said that the Delta Plus variant infected person from Deogarh had taken the first dose of the jab on March 30.

He was infected in April, maybe after coming in contact with another Covid patient.

He was asymptomatic due to the effect of vaccination.

His entire genome has been sequenced and he has fully recovered, he said.

"The case of Deogarh proves that vaccines are effective against the Delta Plus variant, which is also called as a variant of concern," Dr Mohapatra said, adding the epidemiology team will ascertain the impact of the new variant on the patient and his contact persons.

Meanwhile, the Director of Institute of Life Science, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ajay Parida said there is no point in panicking over detection of the Delta Plus variant in Deogarh district in Odisha.

"We have found only one Delta Plus variant case in Odisha so far. The concerned person of Deogarh district was infected in April. It has been found during genome sequencing conducted on over 3,000 samples collected from four states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. However, we have not found any other case of this variant, so far," Dr Parida said.

Dispelling the fear of the Delta Plus variant among the people, Dr Parida said: "Had it (delta plus) been so dangerous, we could have found more such cases. But since April, no other sample has tested positive for the new variant."

As not a single case has been detected in the last two months, it indicates that the new strain has not spread fast as predicted, Dr Parida said.

"If it was highly contagious, then we must have found a number of variants of the same strain from April to till date. So, we should not unnecessarily panic about the new strain," he said.

The ILS director said the Delta variant was found in plenty during the second wave of the pandemic.

But, now it has been muted and named as Delta Plus.

The Delta Plus variant is as dangerous as the Delta variant, he opined.

Meanwhile, what has come as a matter of concern for the health experts in the state is that the test positivity rate (TPR) in some districts remained around 10 per cent.

The state government had earlier relaxed lockdown norms keeping in view the TPR rate, said Dr Mohapatra.

The state government will further review lockdown restrictions at a high-level meeting on June 30.

Seeking modification of the vaccination policy, the Odisha government has urged the Centre to allocate the COVID-19 vaccines in 95:5 proportion between the state government and private hospitals instead of 75:25 ratio.

Odisha's Heath and Family Welfare Minister N K Das in a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the vaccination activities will be "severely affected" if the Centre does not change its guidelines.

Earlier on June 14, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, P K Mohapatra had written a letter to Union Health secretary making a similar demand.

Das in the letter mentioned that the procurement by private hospitals in Odisha is very negligible.

As per the revised Central guidelines that came into effect from June 21 across the country, 25 per cent of monthly production of vaccines by domestic manufacturers, will be procured by private hospitals.

However, till date, only seven private hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccines from the manufacturers, Das said in his letter.

Noting that the presence of private hospitals is very low and limited to only about 5 per cent of the total healthcare sector in Odisha, Das said the state government apprehends that, as per the existing guideline, the state will lose out its proportionate share of 25 per cent allocation of vaccines to the private sectors.

Das urged Vardhan to revise the allocation of vaccines to Odisha at a ratio from 75:25 to 95:5 keeping in mind the ground reality.

And, the share of the private sector may be handed over to the state government, he demanded.

"Since June 21, 2021, we are able to vaccinate more than 3 lakhs beneficiaries per day and will continue our endeavour to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the state," Das mentioned in the letter.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,97,062 on Saturday as 3,554 more people tested positive for the infection, while 47 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,848, a health official said.

As many as 3,644 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,60,142, he said, adding the state now has 33,019 active cases.

A total of 2,028 new cases were registered in quarantine centres, while 1,526 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 651, followed by Cuttack (501) and Balasore (271).

Khurda also recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at nine, followed by five each in Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh, and three each in Sundargarh, Puri and Ganjam.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has thus far tested over 1.34 crore samples for COVID-19, including 68,695 on Friday.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.17 per cent.