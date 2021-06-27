STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 Odisha districts record deficit rainfall

Odisha has received 169.6 mm rainfall between June 1 and 26 which is 3 per cent less than its average rainfall during the period.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said the overall rain surplus of the country will keep on decreasing until the first week of July. (File Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eleven districts in the State have recorded deficit rainfall in Odisha between June 1 and 26. According to reports, Bhadrak has recorded 49 per cent (pc) deficit rainfall, Ganjam and Gajapati 46 pc each, Kandhamal 35 pc, Jajpur 34 pc, Keonjhar 27 pc, Balangir 26 pc, Nabarangpur 25 pc, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Boudh 24 pc each.

Odisha has received 169.6 mm rainfall between June 1 and 26 which is 3 pc less than its average rainfall during the period. Various models including that of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have suggested that the south-west monsoon will have a rough patch from June 29 onwards. Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Dr Madhavan Rajeevan also said that monsoon models are suggesting it will enter into a break spell from June 29.

“Heavy rains will be confined mainly over Northeast India at least till July 5 with suppressed rainfall over the rest of the country,” he said. Rajeevan added that active break spells are part of the monsoon dynamics and decide the quantum of the seasonal rainfall.

“The monsoon trough is likely to move towards the foothills of the Himalayas by June 29 and it is expected to reduce rainfall activity in the core monsoon zone area including Odisha at least till July 5,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. However, scattered heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in the State during the period, he added.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said the overall rain surplus of the country will keep on decreasing until the first week of July and it does not expect the monsoon to progress further until July 6 or 7.

