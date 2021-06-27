A ‘good old’ batch of honorary wildlife wardens

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The new batch of honorary wildlife wardens (HWWs) appointed by the Forest and Environment department is an interesting set of people. Close to a fourth are senior citizens. The State government notified appointment of 41 HWWs on June 24, almost a year after the term of predecessors ended. Of them, at least four persons are in the age group of 70-74 years. Nine are above 60 years.

The appointments are for important districts such as Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. Number of HWWs who have crossed the 60-year mark could be more since the official notification does not mention date of birth in all cases.

Since the guidelines for appointment does not make any mention of the age limit, questions are raised at the selection process.

“Wildlife crime control is one of the key responsibilities of HWWs who are appointed for two years. As the persons appointed enjoy powers same as that of a public servant, the government should not appoint those who have crossed the retirement age,” said an insider.

The guidelines under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 are clear. “Honorary wildlife wardens can be appointed under sub-section (c) of section 4 of the Act. Under section 59 of the aforesaid Act, such HWWs shall be deemed to be public servants within the meaning of section 21 of the Indian Penal Code,” the guidelines say.

Besides, the job requires not just previous work, interest and understanding in the subject, it also is demanding physically.

​“People’s participation and support is crucial for nature and Wildlife conservation. One of the important ways of enlisting such support is by involving the community leaders and other persons of standing, who have the interest as well as the capacity to render assistance for this cause. This objective can be accomplished if really suitable public men are identified, duties and appointed honorary wildlife wardens, with their responsibilities, and powers clearly defined,” say the guidelines.

A wildlife conservationist said, if an honorary wildlife warden is expected to perform on the field and engage in activities like prevention of poaching, wildlife crime, clandestine trade of wildlife and protection of habitat, the person is required to be physically fit and mobile. The government should carefully consider this as a criterion before going ahead with such postings, he added.