Ananta Basudeva fiasco forgotten, NMA releases draft bylaws for Sahasralinga tank 

BHUBANESWAR: After withdrawing draft heritage bylaws for Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar temples following protests, the National Monument Authority (NMA) has now come out with draft bylaws for Sahasralinga tank (also called Devipadahara Kunda), lying only 10 metres away from the Centrally-protected 11th century Lingaraj temple.

The heritage tank is surrounded by 100 miniature temple-like structures - almost of the same height and size (each 1.52 m in height with pyramidal roof) - that enshrine small ‘lingas’ and date back to the 11th century. At present, 77 of these miniature temples are in good state of preservation and only five are being worshipped.

The tank is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and included in the State government’s 66-acre Ekamra Kshetra Yojana. The programme plans to revive and preserve the traditional water system in the area which includes Sahasralinga tank, Papanasini Kund, Godabari, Kotirtha tank and Ganga Jamuna Kund. The tank has also been earmarked as a Special Heritage Zone in the comprehensive development plan of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

The NMA draft bylaws prohibit construction of any kind within 100 metre of the tank and regulate constructions on further 200 metres. Besides, they will restrict the height of buildings located in the north side of the tank at 10 mtr, south and east at 12 mtr and south-west at 7 mtr. No modern constructions will be permitted in the area including aluminium cladding, synthetic tiles, french doors, large glass facades and staircase shafts. It further states that LED or any other highly reflective synthetic material may not be used for signages in the area and banners can only be permitted during special events but for not more than three days.

The NMA has suggested making the prohibited and regulated zones of the tank as plastic-free and hawker/vendor-free zones. While some encroachments around the tank were recently removed by the BMC, roads, cart tracks and footpaths besides, some buildings continue to exist around its prohibited and regulated areas.

Ananta Basudeva fiasco forgotten

Earlier after BMC had demolished several structures close to Lingaraj temple as per Ekamra plan, the NMA had released the draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva temple which is located within 300 metre radius of the shrine. The draft bylaws covered a section of the Lingaraj shrine in its regulated zone, which led to protests from various political and socio-cultural outfits. The NMA had to subsequently withdraw the draft bylaws and Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announced that any decision on preserving the temple will be made after consultations with the Odisha government and all stakeholders. The NMA has invited objections and suggestions on the draft laws for the tank by July 15.