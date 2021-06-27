Bhanja Sena and Odisha Mandira Sevayat Sangathan to move apex court for Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj-based Bhanja Sena and Odisha Mandira Sevayat Sangathan (OMSS) have decided to knock the doors of the Supreme Court for permission to hold Rath Yatra at at the Haribaldevjew temple in Baripada.

Founder of Bhanja Sena, Kalinga Keshari Jena said all the documents have been sent to the lawyer concerned though mail on Saturday and most likely the appeal will be filed on behalf of both the outfits on Monday. The main contention is that if the Srikshetra in Puri is allowed to observe the Rath Yatra, then restriction of the age-old festival at the Haribaldevjew temple is a clear case of discrimination, he said.