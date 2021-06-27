STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Eye on rural-urban polls, CM Naveen Patnaik appoints party observers

Naveen Patnaik will remain in-charge of seven districts including Sundargarh and Sambalpur which had gone into BJP kitty in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Signalling a revival of political activities with an eye on panchayat and urban local body polls next year, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appointed senior observers and observers of the party for all the 30 districts.

The six senior observers are Parliamentary Affairs Minister and vice-president Bikram Keshari Arukha, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, senior vice-president Prasanna Acharya, vice-presidents Debi Prasad Mishra and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and former minister Maheswar Mohanty.

While Arukha will remain in charge of five southern districts, Mishra will look after six districts including Ganjam, Khurda and Puri. Pujari will look after crucial districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir and Bargarh from where BJP had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Patnaik will remain in-charge of seven districts including Sundargarh and Sambalpur which had gone into BJP kitty in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Acharya will remain in-charge of six coastal districts - Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. Mohanty has been given charge two crucial districts, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

The Chief Minister also appointed observers for 30 districts. Eight senior leaders have been given charge of districts from where BJD lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Pratap Keshari Deb (Balasore), Naba Kishore Das (Kalahandi), Pranab Prakash Das (Mayurbhanj ), Pritiranjan Ghadei (Sundargarh), Sudhir Samal (Bargarh), Sushanta Singh (Balangir) and Nalini Kanta Pradhan (Sambalpur). 

Two women leaders, Pramilla Malik and Usha Devi, have been kept in-charge of the important Khurda and Cuttack respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp