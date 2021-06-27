Jackfruit becomes major source of income for many tribal women of Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jackfruit has become a major source of income for many tribal women of Koraput. The women are now engaged in making packaged chips from jackfruit which is grown in abundance in Boipariguda, Lamtaput, Nandapur, Dasmantpur, Narayanpatana, Semiliguda and Pottangi blocks.

Sources said with the demand for the fruit going down due to absence of markets during the lockdown restrictions, farmers had stopped collecting their produce from trees.

​Taking the situation into consideration, the administration trained around 800 women last year in jackfruit processing and making chips from it.

ORMAS officer of Koraput unit Kartik Roshan said apart from linking tribal producers with marketing agencies, they have also provided Rs 2.4 lakh for procurement of vessels, weighing machines, packaging materials and meeting the training expenses.