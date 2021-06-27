New low scale Detailed Project Report for wholesale market yard project soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Nearly seven years after failing to take off due to funding issues, the proposed wholesale market yard at Balughat on the outskirts of Rourkela city has been entrusted to the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) to prepare a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) on a low-scale convergence model.

The original mega project worth Rs 98.45 crore of the Panposh Regulated Market Committee (RMC) was planned to decongest the highly busy Rourkela main road locality with shifting of wholesale agriculture business to Balughat along the National Highway 143.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2014 had laid its foundation with proposed spending of 75 per cent from the Centre and the rest to be borne by the State government and Panposh RMC. With the original project yet to take off, Sundargarh Collector and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) chief Nikhil Pawan Kalyan entrusted the RSCL to prepare a new DPR a few months back. Major funding, sources said, would be made from the DMF and the revised project is likely to be one-fifth of the original project. This was corroborated by an official of the Panposh RMC also.

According to administrative sources, the initial three years were wasted with no progress except for half-done perimeter walls at a cost of Rs 73 lakh. In mid 2017, the project was stalled by an order of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) which wanted redressal of grievances of tribal land oustees first. In November same year, the then State Cooperation Minister in a reply to the then Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray had informed that Rs 15 crore was sanctioned from the Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana and construction would start before March 2018 and completed in two years. But, nothing has materialised so far.

Contacted, RSCL Chief Executive Officer and Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said the DPR would be completed in a month and within the next few months tender floated. On the other hand, chairman of the sub-committee (Works) of Panposh RMC Ramesh Chandra Bal said alteration of the original project would be a betrayal to the tribal farmers.

Accusing the administration of being non-transparent, Bal said, the original project had envisaged a best of its kind mega WMY of Western Odisha with provisions for weigh bridge, warehouses, wholesale shop rooms, cold storage and digital information centre for farmers among other things.