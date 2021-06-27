STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government to invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop sports infra: CM Naveen Patnaik

Speaking on the State’s achievements, the Chief Minister said that in the last few years, Odisha has successfully hosted a number of national and international events.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will invest over Rs 1,000 crore for developing sports infrastructure across the State to make it a powerhouse of sports, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday. 

Joining an induction programme of 39 meritorious sportspersons of the State from various fields in the State Police Service virtually, the Chief Minister said that the State is building the largest hockey stadium in Rourkela for 2023 Hockey World Cup. 

The government will continue to support sportspersons in every possible manner to enable them to achieve their dreams, he said and added that Odisha will produce many sportspersons who will make the State and country proud in the coming years. 

Speaking on the State’s achievements, the Chief Minister said that in the last few years, Odisha has successfully hosted a number of national and international events.

Hockey World Cup 2018 and Asian Athletics championship 2017 have been a great success for the State, he added. The State has also partnered with corporates and eminent sportspersons to start High Performance centres, he said, adding that coaching at the grassroots level and sports education in schools is a major focus area to develop sports across the State. 

He announced that the government will continue to financially support para athletes and also provide job-related support for them to excel in the sports field. The Chief Minister also launched the extension of e-FIR under the 5T initiative for public place theft. It will help people in lodging FIR relating to chain snatching, laptop and mobile theft at public places.  

“They need not go to any police station and lodge an FIR from any place at any time in a virtual police station at State Crime Record Bureau,” he said.

Of the 39 sportspersons who joined the police service, 30 were women and nine were men. Previously, 96 sportspersons have been appointed in various ranks of Odisha Police in six phases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp