Odisha government to invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop sports infra: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will invest over Rs 1,000 crore for developing sports infrastructure across the State to make it a powerhouse of sports, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

Joining an induction programme of 39 meritorious sportspersons of the State from various fields in the State Police Service virtually, the Chief Minister said that the State is building the largest hockey stadium in Rourkela for 2023 Hockey World Cup.

The government will continue to support sportspersons in every possible manner to enable them to achieve their dreams, he said and added that Odisha will produce many sportspersons who will make the State and country proud in the coming years.

Speaking on the State’s achievements, the Chief Minister said that in the last few years, Odisha has successfully hosted a number of national and international events.

Hockey World Cup 2018 and Asian Athletics championship 2017 have been a great success for the State, he added. The State has also partnered with corporates and eminent sportspersons to start High Performance centres, he said, adding that coaching at the grassroots level and sports education in schools is a major focus area to develop sports across the State.

He announced that the government will continue to financially support para athletes and also provide job-related support for them to excel in the sports field. The Chief Minister also launched the extension of e-FIR under the 5T initiative for public place theft. It will help people in lodging FIR relating to chain snatching, laptop and mobile theft at public places.

“They need not go to any police station and lodge an FIR from any place at any time in a virtual police station at State Crime Record Bureau,” he said.

Of the 39 sportspersons who joined the police service, 30 were women and nine were men. Previously, 96 sportspersons have been appointed in various ranks of Odisha Police in six phases.