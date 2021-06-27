STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Laxman Nayak Yuva Sena wants boat facility across Saberi

The lone boat provided by the authorities is in precarious condition, which is why most people have to divert their route via Govindpalli in Malkangiri, they alleged.

Published: 27th June 2021 08:26 AM

Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during formation of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

This year, the administration started a bridge over Saberi near Madhupur and Tentuligumma to connect the villages. (Representational Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Laxman Nayak Yuva Sena, a local outfit in Boipariguda, has demanded boat facility across the Saberi river from Tentuligumma and Madhupur villages to Dandabadi.

Submitting a memorandum to BDO Abhimanyu Kabisatpathy in this regard on Saturday, the members said people residing near Saberi river in Madhupur and Tentuligumma are facing tough task to go to the block headquarters for daily activities.

The lone boat provided by the authorities is in precarious condition, which is why most people have to divert their route via Govindpalli in Malkangiri, they alleged. Besides, there is no direct road communication from Boipariguda to Tentulligumma.

This year, the administration started a bridge over Saberi near Madhupur and Tentuligumma to connect the villages.

Day against drug abuse observed

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed on Saturday by various organisations keeping Covid protocols in place. 

While district administration and Excise department jointly organised marches at various places in the city, Berhampur Railway Protection Force (RPF) also held awareness campaigns at the railway station.

