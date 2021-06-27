STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tata Power’s business plans challenged in Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission

Consumer activist Ananda Kumar Mohapatra has raised objections to the applications stating in the current form they do not conform to the prescribed regulations of OERC.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of hearing of Tata Power’s applications for approval of annual business and capital expenditure plans for the four distribution companies for 2021-22, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has been requested to direct the petitioners to file the applications under OERC (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Wheeling Tariff and Retail Supply Tariff) Regulations, 2014.

Consumer activist Ananda Kumar Mohapatra has raised objections to the applications stating in the current form they do not conform to the prescribed regulations of OERC. He stated that the OERC regulations have no provision for filing annual business plan as it has to be long-term for five-year period. Further, approval of an annual business plan is of no use at this point of time when the Commission has already determined bulk and retail supply, and transmission tariff for the current fiscal, he argued.

He said Regulation-4 speaks about multi-year tariff framework, filing of business plan and trajectory specific parameters for the purpose of approval of aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and the expected revenue from tariff and charges of the licensees (discoms). Regulation-5 deals in details about the business plan and the procedures of its filing.

“The Capital Investment Plan (CIP) shall be prepared in accordance with the sales/demand forecast, power procurement plan, distribution loss trajectory, targets for quality supply etc. The CIP shall be consistent with the perspective plan developed by the State Transmission Utility (STU) based on the data submitted by the distribution licensees. The investment plan should also include yearly phasing of capital expenditure along with the financing plan and corresponding capitalisation schedule,” said the regulation.

Despite all the regulations in the matter of business plan, the licensees with some ulterior motives have tried to mislead the stakeholders. This cannot be taken for hearing unless and until the above discrepancies and irregularities are rectified by the licensees. He urged the Commission to issue necessary directions to the petitioners for correction of the petitions and spell out the source from which they have taken the annual business plan.

Mohapatra also opposed the June 10 public notice issued by OERC which while inviting objections/suggestions to the petitions of Tata Power, mentioned about the filing of business plans by licensees - TPCODL, TPWODL, TPSODL and TPNODL - for the current fiscal. He urged the Commission to issue a corrigendum to its notice. The Commission has fixed June 29 as the date of hearing.

ALSO WATCH | Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp