Check dam mishap: False ceiling collapse in Odisha kills two, three hurt

BERHAMPUR: Two women were killed and three others sustained grievous injuries after the false ceiling collapsed at the construction site of a check dam at Fasiguda village in Digapahandi on Sunday.

Sources said the five women labourers were buried under the debris for over an hour before being rescued by fire personnel. They were rushed to Digapahandi hospital where two of them succumbed.

The rest are battling for their lives. All the women are aged between 18 and 22 years and belong to Fasiguda. The check dam is being constructed by the Water Resources department. Police accompanied by Revenue officials reached and have started investigation into the incident.