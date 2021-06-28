STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cops crackdown on quacks in Odisha, seven arrested

Cracking down on quacks operating in the district, police on Saturday arrested seven persons for ‘treating’ tribals of Swabhiman Anchal by posing as doctors.

Published: 28th June 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

The quacks arrested by Chitrakonda police in Malkangiri district

The quacks arrested by Chitrakonda police in Malkangiri district | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Cracking down on quacks operating in the district, police on Saturday arrested seven persons for ‘treating’ tribals of Swabhiman Anchal by posing as doctors. The arrested quacks were identified as Sufal Biswas, Biswadeb Sarkar, Palas Ray, all of West Bengal, Bipin Chandra Nayak Behera of Chitrakonda, Paresh Bawali of MV-73 , Sashank Paik of MPV-14 and Sachin Pramanik of MPV-11. 

Police said the accused didn’t have any degree or occupational licence but used to visit Swabhiman Anchal regularly by posing as doctors. Taking advantage of the tribals’ ignorance, the quacks even charged more money for treating various ailments. 

In the evening, Kalimela police arrested Paresh, Sashank and Sachin for running clinics and fraudulently providing allopathic treatment to villagers without having any licence. During interrogation, the trio revealed the names of four other quacks active in Chitrakonda.

Basing on their information, Chitrakonda police arrested Sufal, Biswadeb, Palas and Bipin in the night. All the seven accused were produced in Court on Sunday. Under the direction of SP Rishikesh D Khilari, Malkangiri police has launched a crackdown on quacks across the district after several reports about fake doctors exploiting people in tribal-dominated areas by taking advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown came to the fore. Recently, photos of patients in Podia area lying under a tree with saline drips hanging from the branches went viral on social media. They were reportedly being treated by a quack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha quack arrest covid
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp