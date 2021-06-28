Maoists under Covid grab, Odisha Police urges them to surrender

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of senior Maoist leader Haribhushan succumbing to Covid-19 and several top cadres including Madvi Hidma active in Chhattisgarh down with the virus, Odisha Police has appealed the infected cadres in the State to undergo treatment and get vaccinated for safety of themselves and the villagers.

The SPs of Maoist-infected districts Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Bargarh and Balangir have been asking villagers to ask the Maoists to get vaccinated and come forward for treatment if any of them has been infected by Covid-19.

According to reports, less than five central committee and 10 State committee members are active in Odisha. There are about 250 Maoists operating in the State including about 20 from Odisha, over 180 from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from Telangana, West Bengal, among others. Police sources said if a senior Maoist leader gets infected by Covid-19, they depend on local villagers for treatment.

Maoists under Covid grab

“SPs are cautioning the villagers that if they come in contact with an infected cadre, they might contract the disease. The infected cadres can surrender before Odisha Police as government’s rehabilitation policy is very generous and avail treatment in Covid hospitals,” the officer added.

Odisha Police’s appeal comes after Maoists in Andhra Pradesh reportedly alleged that the government is not providing any medical facilities to tribals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Left ultras have also called for a bandh in the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee operating region on July 1 over the exchange of fire in Teegalametta in which six rebels were neutralised.