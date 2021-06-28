STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Dana Majhi’s daughter first to pass matric in village

A student of the tribal school run by Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Chandni secured 280 marks out of 600 in the examination.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dana Majhi with his daughter

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Dana Majhi is in the news again but this time for the right reasons. His daughter Chandni has become the first girl from Melghara village under Kalahandi’s Thuamul Rampur block to have passed matriculation examinations.

A student of the tribal school run by Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Chandni secured 280 marks out of 600 in the examination. Dana Majhi hogged the headlines in 2016 when he walked 10 km carrying the body of his wife Amanga Dei on his shoulder after failing to get a hearse. Amanga had died of tuberculosis at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhawanipatna.

With extensive media coverage about his plight and the condition of healthcare infra in the State, financial help poured in from all corners for Majhi, including Rs 8.75 lakh from the PM of Bahrain and Rs 4.10 lakh from Sulabh International. Along side, Majhi was also provided funds for construction of a pucca house under the Indira Awas Yojana.

Following the incident Lok Sabha member from Kandhamal and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta announced free education for Majhi’s minor daughters. Majhi now lives in Melghara with his third wife and is doing well. Tribals in the village and nearby areas expressed happiness over the success of Majhi’s girl Chandni. 

