STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Dhenkanal’s Covid patients ‘denied’ dignity in death

Allegations of Covid patients being denied dignity in death have sent shockwaves across the district. 

Published: 28th June 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Allegations of Covid patients being denied dignity in death have sent shockwaves across the district. Family members of infected persons succumbing to the virus and locals have alleged that the authorities entrusted with the task of cremation of the dead are using tyres and garbage to perform last rites of bodies instead of wood. They also alleged that some bodies are being left in a half-burnt state.

On Sunday, one Amiya Kumar Sahoo of Kaluria village in Gondia block alleged that his father, who succumbed to the virus at the Covid hospital, was given an inhuman treatment by the municipality staff during cremation. “The body was brought in a vehicle and thrown on the ground by the staff. The employees used garbage lying around to burn the body,” he claimed. 

Disturbed family members, who were witness to the act, later used wood and properly cremated the body. Sahoo also said another body was given a similar funeral while they were waiting at the cremation ground. Complaints have also surfaced about bodies being burnt with tyres and some being left half-burnt due to lack of sufficient firewood. 

Sources said the municipality has cremated around 45 Covid patients in the 45 days including those who succumb to the infection while being treated and the ones who passed away after being discharged. The garbage ground near Bhanjakusum near Mahisapat has been designated for such cremations and administration is paying Rs 7,500 for cremating each body. 

Last month, allegations of a teacher’s body being thrown into the forest created a lot of hue and cry in Kamakhyanagar. Later, it was given a proper burial, sources said. Some voluntary organisations have been helping in times of such crisis. Volunteers of local Bajrang Club have been coming to the rescue of family members and are helping in cremating bodies of Covid patients. Contacted, municipality executive officer Atanu Samant said except a few bodies, the rest have been given proper funeral as per the wish of the families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
odisha covid deaths covid coronavirus
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp