Odisha: Dhenkanal’s Covid patients ‘denied’ dignity in death

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Allegations of Covid patients being denied dignity in death have sent shockwaves across the district. Family members of infected persons succumbing to the virus and locals have alleged that the authorities entrusted with the task of cremation of the dead are using tyres and garbage to perform last rites of bodies instead of wood. They also alleged that some bodies are being left in a half-burnt state.

On Sunday, one Amiya Kumar Sahoo of Kaluria village in Gondia block alleged that his father, who succumbed to the virus at the Covid hospital, was given an inhuman treatment by the municipality staff during cremation. “The body was brought in a vehicle and thrown on the ground by the staff. The employees used garbage lying around to burn the body,” he claimed.

Disturbed family members, who were witness to the act, later used wood and properly cremated the body. Sahoo also said another body was given a similar funeral while they were waiting at the cremation ground. Complaints have also surfaced about bodies being burnt with tyres and some being left half-burnt due to lack of sufficient firewood.

Sources said the municipality has cremated around 45 Covid patients in the 45 days including those who succumb to the infection while being treated and the ones who passed away after being discharged. The garbage ground near Bhanjakusum near Mahisapat has been designated for such cremations and administration is paying Rs 7,500 for cremating each body.

Last month, allegations of a teacher’s body being thrown into the forest created a lot of hue and cry in Kamakhyanagar. Later, it was given a proper burial, sources said. Some voluntary organisations have been helping in times of such crisis. Volunteers of local Bajrang Club have been coming to the rescue of family members and are helping in cremating bodies of Covid patients. Contacted, municipality executive officer Atanu Samant said except a few bodies, the rest have been given proper funeral as per the wish of the families.