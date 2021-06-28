Odisha: Patient gasps for breath as oxygen supply stops

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In yet another incident of medical negligence, an elderly man on oxygen support was left gasping for breath after the supply was exhausted at Kamakshyanagar sub-divisional hospital on Saturday.

Family members of the patient alleged that they tried calling the staff for help but none responded and they had to take help of a private supplier to bring the patient back to normalcy.

Sources said Hrushikesh Samal (65) was admitted to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness and was administered oxygen. However, the supply got exhausted after some time. While Samal was in distress and unable to breathe, his relatives called the staff who reportedly paid no heed.

Helpless, they sought the help of a voluntary organisation which rushed to the hospital and provided oxygen immediately to the patient. Later, doctors attended to Samal and referred him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in the night.

Sub-Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya has sought an explanation and issued a show cause notice to the sub-divisional medical officer (SDMO) Dr Ratnakar Samal and ordered a probe into the matter.