STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Patient gasps for breath as oxygen supply stops

Family members of the patient alleged that they tried calling the staff for help but none responded and they had to take help of a private supplier to bring the patient back to normalcy. 

Published: 28th June 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to refill oxygen cylinders during the peak of Covid second wave | PTI FILE

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  In yet another incident of medical negligence, an elderly man on oxygen support was left gasping for breath after the supply was exhausted at Kamakshyanagar sub-divisional hospital on Saturday. 
Family members of the patient alleged that they tried calling the staff for help but none responded and they had to take help of a private supplier to bring the patient back to normalcy. 

Sources said Hrushikesh Samal (65) was admitted to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness and was administered oxygen. However,   the supply got exhausted after some time. While Samal was in distress and unable to breathe, his relatives called the staff who reportedly paid no heed.

Helpless, they sought the help of a voluntary organisation which rushed to the hospital and provided oxygen immediately to the patient. Later, doctors attended to Samal and referred him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in the night.

Sub-Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya has sought an explanation and issued a show cause notice to the sub-divisional medical officer (SDMO)  Dr Ratnakar Samal and ordered a probe into the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha medicial negligence oxygen crisis
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp