Odisha snatchers’ gang busted, fives arrested, eight mobile phones and two motorcycles seized

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers by arresting five of its members. As many as four stolen gold chains, eight mobile phones and two motorcycles were seized from their possession.

The accused are Kudus Khan and Unis khan of Cuttack, Gyan Ranjan Sahu of Jagatsinghpur, Susanta Jena of Balasore and Maheswar Sahoo of Jajpur. Police said with their arrest, they have solved 22 incidents of snatching in the district. The gang was mainly targeting bike-borne women on the national highway stretch from Chandikhole to Mulapala.

Dharmasala IIC Saroj Sahoo said the inter-district gang of snatchers used to snatch mobile phones and gold chains/necklaces from woman riding on bikes. The gang was active in Dharmasala for the last six months. Kudus, the kingpin, is a notorious criminal and has several cases against him in Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhubaneswar. The IIC said he has admitted that the gang was involved in 22 snatching cases. All the accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.