STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Unclaimed bodies rot in MCH over pending dues

Unclaimed bodies have been left to rot in a cubicle near the postmortem centre of FM Medical College and Hospital here for several days, sparking public revulsion in Balasore town.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers cremating a Covid patient’s body at Mahisapat cremation ground

Volunteers cremating a Covid patient’s body at Mahisapat cremation ground

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Unclaimed bodies have been left to rot in a cubicle near the postmortem centre of FM Medical College and Hospital here for several days, sparking public revulsion in Balasore town.

The matter came to light after people visiting the MCH found foul smell emanating from the small room. On enquiry, it was revealed that as many as five unclaimed bodies have been piled up in the room since more than a week. Such is the stink from the decomposing bodies that people have stopped using the road in front of the postmortem centre.

Sources said the NGOs engaged in cremating unclaimed bodies have stopped providing the service. As per the arrangements, local police used to pay Rs 3,000 to the NGOs for cremating each body after approval by the Sub-Collector and municipality authorities. But the civic body reportedly has not paid the dues of the NGOs due to which the latter have stopped collecting the bodies.

Social worker Bikram Panda said as per provision, unclaimed bodies should be disposed of within 96 hours of death. However, due to lack of coordination among the local authorities, bodies have been left to rot for the last 10-15 days. “The situation has arisen owing to the negligence of the authorities concerned. The administration should at least ensure that the dead are not disrespected,” he said.

Contacted, additional district medical officer (ADMO) Mrutunjay Mishra admitted that bodies have been kept near the postmortem centre for more than 96 hours. Unclaimed bodies are preserved for 96 hours for their identification. If no one comes forward to claim the bodies, they are disposed of by the NGOs. 

“The municipality is yet to clear the pending dues of the NGOs despite approval by the Sub-Collector. “I have requested the authorities concerned to engage two other NGOs for disposal of the unclaimed bodies,” the ADMO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha unclaimed bodies coronavirus COVID
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp