Odisha: Unclaimed bodies rot in MCH over pending dues

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Unclaimed bodies have been left to rot in a cubicle near the postmortem centre of FM Medical College and Hospital here for several days, sparking public revulsion in Balasore town.

The matter came to light after people visiting the MCH found foul smell emanating from the small room. On enquiry, it was revealed that as many as five unclaimed bodies have been piled up in the room since more than a week. Such is the stink from the decomposing bodies that people have stopped using the road in front of the postmortem centre.

Sources said the NGOs engaged in cremating unclaimed bodies have stopped providing the service. As per the arrangements, local police used to pay Rs 3,000 to the NGOs for cremating each body after approval by the Sub-Collector and municipality authorities. But the civic body reportedly has not paid the dues of the NGOs due to which the latter have stopped collecting the bodies.

Social worker Bikram Panda said as per provision, unclaimed bodies should be disposed of within 96 hours of death. However, due to lack of coordination among the local authorities, bodies have been left to rot for the last 10-15 days. “The situation has arisen owing to the negligence of the authorities concerned. The administration should at least ensure that the dead are not disrespected,” he said.

Contacted, additional district medical officer (ADMO) Mrutunjay Mishra admitted that bodies have been kept near the postmortem centre for more than 96 hours. Unclaimed bodies are preserved for 96 hours for their identification. If no one comes forward to claim the bodies, they are disposed of by the NGOs.

“The municipality is yet to clear the pending dues of the NGOs despite approval by the Sub-Collector. “I have requested the authorities concerned to engage two other NGOs for disposal of the unclaimed bodies,” the ADMO added.