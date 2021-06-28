STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orphans in Odisha face child marriage risk, Nabarangpur on alert

131 child marriages stopped in Nabarangpur between April, 2020 and May, 2021

Published: 28th June 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

child maarriage

After losing their sole breadwinners to the pandemic, families are unable to take the added responsibilities of children and hence trying to marry off the girls. (Express Illustrations)

By Prashant Sahu
Express News Service

UMERKOTE: As the deadly Covid-19 continues to ravage through the State, Nabarangpur district is facing the twin challenge of rehabilitating children orphaned during the pandemic and at the same time keeping young girls safe from the risk of early marriage.

The tribal-dominated district is witnessing an alarming spurt in cases of poor families trying to marry off under-age girls to get rid of financial burdens brought about by Covid-19. As per reports, as many as 131 child marriages have been stopped by the administration in Nabarangpur between April 2020 and May 2021. Out of these, four were Covid orphans.

The disturbing trend is being largely attributed to the economic consequences of Covid-19. After losing their sole breadwinners to the pandemic, families are unable to take the added responsibilities of children and hence trying to marry off the girls.

District child protection officer (DCPO) Suresh Patnaik confirmed that 131 child marriages have been stopped in the last one year. As child marriage is being reported from almost every block, the administration has ramped up measures to curb the practice. “Four child marriages were prevented in Pratap Sagar of Nabarangpur town, Malipara village of Umerkote, New Street in Chandahandi and Tentulikhunti,” he informed. 

As per official records, 54 orphans have been identified by the district child protection unit between April last year and May, 2021. Of them, 18 are Covid orphans including two girls who have lost both their parents. The remaining 36 children have been orphaned due to reasons other than Covid and include 21 (16 girls) who have lost both parents. The rest 15 children, including 10 girls, have one of their parents. 

Sources said 11 orphans have been identified in Nabarangpur block, four in Nandahandi, three in Tentulikhunti, three in Papadahandi, seven in Umerkote, 12 in Raighar and seven each in Jharigam and Chandahandi. Of the 54 orphans, 29 belong to scheduled tribes, eight are from scheduled castes and six from other backward classes. 

Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said, the district administration has formed task forces in 189 panchayats to to protect the orphans. “Orphaned children have been settled in district child care centres and Deen Dayal Balashrams. All information regarding child care is being sent to the Chief Minister’s Office. Besides, all marriages are being registered at the panchayat level to ascertain the status and age of both the bride and groom,” he added.

