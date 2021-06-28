STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sensors to check elephant deaths on railway tracks in RFD soon 

The move comes in wake of two adult elephants being mowed down by a speeding goods train on February 3 this year near Mahipani of Bisra range under the RFD. 

Published: 28th June 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of an elephant near the tracks in RFD

File Photo of an elephant near the tracks in RFD

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA:  As part of its plan to reduce elephant deaths in train mishaps, Sundargarh’s Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) is all set to introduce the sensor-based ‘early warning system’ along railway tracks and adopt other technologies to track the real-time movement of herds.   

The move comes in wake of two adult elephants being mowed down by a speeding goods train on February 3 this year near Mahipani of Bisra range under the RFD.  Sources said the system is expected to be operational in next three months and talks for technical support  with IIT-Delhi and Ear to the Wild Foundation are underway. In April, a team from IIT-Delhi had visited the proposed site for field trial.   

Rourkela divisional forest officer (DFO) Sanjay Swain said as Mahipani along the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line of South Eastern Railway (SER) is the most vulnerable point, the acoustic sensor-based ‘early warning system’ would be fixed underground on both sides of the tracks covering 1.5 to 2 km on a pilot basis. The electromechanical sensor system will read seismic signatures of the elephant feet and immediately alert the railway control room at Bondamunda which will inform the approaching loco pilot to halt the train. The SER would bear the major cost of the project.   

Swain further informed that, to end elephant-human conflict and track movement of the jumbos near railway tracks, efforts are underway to put radio collars on necks of the leaders of herds with help of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. The radio telemetry system is a tried and tested method and the GPS-enabled radio collars will provide real-time information about location of a herd, the DFO added. 

Sources said very high frequency (VHF) pairing system is already in use to pass on message to control rooms of the RFD and railways on tracing elephants near accident prone areas including Mahipani, Patasahi, Champajharan and Sunakhani along the Howrah-Mumbai and Rourkela-Bimlagarh routes of SER. Besides, possible entry points of elephant herds to railway tracks at Khuntgaon of Bisra range and Champajharan and Patasahi of Banki range have been protected with solar fencing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha elephant death
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp