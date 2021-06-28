United Nations Environment Programme workshop on green economy

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a unique initiative, the Angul district administration in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recently organised a two-day stakeholder orientation workshop on resource efficiency and circular economy.

The events, held on June 24 and 25, were in alignment with Angul’s ‘Vision 2023’ plan and national priorities for green economic growth. The consultation brought together various stakeholders from public line departments, private sector, research institutions, academia and others.

Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said the event will help gain clarity to attain principles of circular and green economy across different sectors at district level. Country head of the UNEP, India office, Atul Bagai said the workshop will aid district-level action plan for green economic growth and establish a role model for other districts.

