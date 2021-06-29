STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: 76 jabbed with first dose in tribal-dominated Nagada village

Doctors and medical staff faced a tough time convincing the highly-reluctant poor and illiterate tribals to take the vaccine. 

Published: 29th June 2021 08:29 AM

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Covid vaccination drive finally took place in the tribal-dominated Nagada village in Jajpur on Monday. Around 176 beneficiaries (106 men and the rest women) of the village and its neighbouring Tumuni and Guhiasal hamlets got the first jab in a camp organised by the district administration at Tala Nagada anganwadi centre. 

“The tribals here are mostly unaware of the seriousness of the pandemic and it was a task to persuade them to come to the camp for vaccination,” said Dr Jayadev Nanda, Superintendent of Sukinda Community Health Centre.

The administration had set a target of vaccinating around 250 adults in Nagada and the other two hamlets. As many as 70.4 per cent of tribals have been inoculated with the first jab on the day. Notably, not a single tribal of Nagada has officially been detected with the infection in both the first and second wave of the pandemic.

