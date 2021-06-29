STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-MP Pradeep Majhi questions tehsildar role in quarry tender

Congress workers celebrating in front of the collectorate after Vijay’s transfer. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: After targeting outgoing Collector Yedulla Vijay over tender fixing, Congress leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi on Monday alleged involvement of Malkangiri tehsildar Dr Gunanidhi Nayak in floating auction tenders for at least five stone quarries whose lease period had not expired.

In a press release, Majhi alleged that Nayak carried out the illegal act in connivance with Vijay. Accusing both the Collector and tehsildar for creating artificial scarcity of minor minerals like chips, metals and stone dust, he said development works across the district have been suspended due to the unlawful activities of the officials.

“In whose interest did the tehsildar sign the tender notification floated by the Collector when the lease period of the stone crusher units was not completed?” the Congress leader questioned. The lease period of two stone crushers at Dariguda and one each at Korukonda, Mariwada and Gandipalli under Malkangiri tehsil was not over when the tender was floated. The role of Nayak is suspicious and the State government should conduct a probe into the matter, Majhi demanded.

“All stone quarries in the district that have been closed despite non-expiry of their lease period, should be made operational failing which Congress will intensify protests,” he threatened. However, tehsildar Nayak rubbished the allegation and said there was no truth in it. “All these are baseless allegations. The lease period of the stone crusher units expired in March this year,” he claimed.

Last week, the former Congress MP has accused Collector Vijay of taking bribe of Rs 1 crore and a brand new car to lease out seven stone quarries in favour of Andhra Pradesh-based Ch Venu Gopal, the owner of VG Granite at Peta under Motu tehsil.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress workers took to the streets in celebration after Collector Vijay was transferred over his alleged role in Rs 1 crore tender fixing. Party workers burst crackers on NH-326 passing through Malkangiri town and distributing sweets among the public to celebrate the Collector’s transfer. The Congress workers also raised slogans against Vijay in front of the Collector’s office.

Working vice-president of the district Congress Rama Pattnaik said the State government should initiate criminal proceedings against both the Collector and Venu Gopal for tender fixing and arrest them. He also demanded immediate cancellation of the controversial tender which was awarded to Venu Gopal.

