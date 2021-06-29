Farm protest in Odisha over tokens reaches collectorate gates

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Stepping up protest over procurement woes, farmers under Resam market yard on Monday dumped tractor loads of paddy bags in front of the Bargarh collectorate and civil supplies office demanding renewal of the lapsed tokens.

The agitators alleged that many farmers have not been able to sell their paddy as the tokens issued to them lapsed. Farmer leader Hara Bania said as per rule, farmers should bring paddy to the market yard within 12 days after receiving the token and sell the stock in next 3 days. However, many farmers failed to harvest in time due to inclement weather and bring their paddy to the market yard within the stipulated period after receiving the tokens. As a result their tokens lapsed, he added.

Besides untimely rain that delayed the harvest, tokens of some farmers lapsed after they failed to sell their paddy due to server problems despite bringing their produce to the market yard, Bania claimed. As many as 30 farmers of Resam market yard and at least 100 of Attabira failed to sell their paddy after the tokens lapsed. “Farmers took up the matter with the administration but to no avail.

Now, the government has announced to close market yards on June 30. Finding no way out, farmers were forced to resort to agitation. We will continue to protest until our demands are met,” Bania added. Another farmer Narendra Bhoi said the 15-day period for procurement is not convenient for farmers. The government should at least consider the Covid situation and give some relaxation.

“In absence of tokens, farmers are forced to resort to distress sale after failing to sell their paddy in market yards. Though the MSP of paddy is Rs 1,868, farmers whose tokens lapsed are selling their produce at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800 per quintal to middlemen,” he alleged.

Chief civil supplies officer, Bargarh Rajanikanta Das said, “Majority of the paddy stock brought to market yards has already been procured. However, the problem is with the farmers whose tokens lapsed. We have apprised the government about the demands of farmers.”