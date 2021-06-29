Five Odisha districts in Covid red zone, complete unlock unlikely

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha government is set to announce new unlock guidelines on June 30, five districts still remain in the red zone showing no sign of decline in the test positivity rate (TPR) in the last 15 days. The State government is set to decide whether to further relax restrictions at a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

Sources said that implementation of Covid guidelines will be made strict in the districts that are showing an increase in the rate of infection. Besides, partial lockdown in the entire State is also likely to continue as the State’s overall TPR rate remains 5.02 per cent (pc) and showing an increasing trend.

The TPR has remained high in Balasore at 11 pc, Cuttack (10.6), Mayurbhanj (8.7), Khurda (8.3) and 7.9 pc in Puri despite the ongoing partial lockdown. Sources maintained that the unlock process in these areas is likely to be delayed further until the TPR comes down to below 5 pc. What has remained a cause of concern is that the TPR of Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Cuttack districts is showing an increasing trend.

According to TPR data released by the State government, five districts - Bhadrak (7.5 pc), Jagatsinghpur (7), Nayagarh (6.6), Malkangiri (6.6) and Kendrapara (5.8) - are in the yellow zone. However, the TPR of three of these districts Bhadrak, Jagatsinghgpur and Kendrapara is showing an increasing trend.

Five districts in red zone

The rest 20 districts are in the green zone with TPR of less than 5 pc. Jharsuguda and Balangir have the lowest TPR of 0.4 pc and 0.5 pc respectively. The TPR of both these districts are showing a decreasing trend.

However, some of the districts in the green zone like Angul (3.43 pc), Bargarh (2.59), Ganjam (0.92), Kalahandi (1.41), Kandhamal (1.51), Sonepur (1.07) and Sundargarh (1.25) are showing an increasing TPR. The State tested 66,109 samples in the last 24 hours and reported 3,319 fresh cases on Monday. The current lockdown restrictions continues till July 1.