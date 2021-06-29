STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nalco posts net profit of Rs 1,299 crore

Company sources said, Nalco has achieved the highest ever production of bauxite of 73.65 lakh tonne during 2020-21

NALCO logo

NALCO logo used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The pandemic, notwithstanding, Navratna Central public sector enterprise Nalco has posted an impressive net profit of Rs 1,299.56 crore in the last fiscal with a growth of 840 per cent (pc) over the 2019-20 financial year.

The country’s largest integrated manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium has achieved a net turnover of Rs 8,869.29 crore in 2020-21 as compared to Rs 8,425.75 crore during the previous year. The net profit has jumped from Rs 138.23 crore achieved during the previous year to Rs 1,299.56 crore. The results were driven by strong operational performance by units, with effective sales strategy, cost saving measures, supported by favourable London Metal Exchange price.

Company sources said, Nalco has achieved the highest ever production of bauxite of 73.65 lakh tonne during 2020-21. Similarly, the company achieved the highest-ever export of 1.92 lakh tonne of aluminium metal in the last financial year surpassing the decade-old record of 1.46 lakh tonne achieved in 2009-10. Further, the company saw a record production of 20.85 lakh tonne of alumina hydrate and 4.18 lakh tonne of aluminium metal.

Attributing the success to the teamwork and dedication of the employees, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said the company had made exemplary contributions in promoting and putting focus on plant, production, productivity and people.

“After the peak of Covid-19 outbreak and with the opening of the markets, we witnessed a significant recovery in the second half of the financial year of 2020-21. With further easing of restrictions and resumption of economic activities, we are optimistic for a robust growth in the long run with our focus on increasing the production in mining and refining segments and opening up of the new coal blocks,” he added.

