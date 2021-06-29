STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha police begins investigation to check dam mishap that killed two

Five women, in the age group of 18-22 years, were buried under heaps of soil as the road at the construction site caved in after the false ceiling of the dam collapsed.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The drainage division and Ganjam police have launched separate probes into the mishap at a check dam construction site near Fasiguda village under Digapahandi block which claimed the lives of two women labourers besides injuring three others critically on Sunday.

The five women, in the age group of 18-22 years, were buried under heaps of soil as the road at the construction site caved in after the false ceiling of the dam collapsed. Police identified the deceased as Jamuna Nayak (22) and Barsha Nayak (21) of Fasiguda. 

As per reports, around 20 labourers were engaged in construction of the check dam on an embankment of the Fasiguda nullah when the mishap took place. The five women were present at the spot where the false ceiling collapsed.

The labourers were buried under 20 feet soil. On hearing their screams, other workers present at a distance raised an alarm. Soon fire personnel and police reached the spot. The debris was removed using excavators and the five labourers rescued. They were rushed to Digapahandi hospital but the doctors declared two of them brought dead. The rest three women were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Following the mishap, Berhampur Sub-Collector V Keerthi Vasan along with other officials visited the spot and assured all possible assistance to the families of the five labourers. Sources said the check dam was damaged during cyclone Titli. It was decided to construct a new check dam at the place with a budget estimate of Rs 1.16 crore.

In January, Digapahandi legislator and Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surya Narayan Patro had laid the foundation stone of the project. The construction work was being carried out by the Digapahandi drainage division and the contractor had engaged villagers of Fasiguda and nearby villages as labourers at the site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp