Odisha police begins investigation to check dam mishap that killed two

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The drainage division and Ganjam police have launched separate probes into the mishap at a check dam construction site near Fasiguda village under Digapahandi block which claimed the lives of two women labourers besides injuring three others critically on Sunday.

The five women, in the age group of 18-22 years, were buried under heaps of soil as the road at the construction site caved in after the false ceiling of the dam collapsed. Police identified the deceased as Jamuna Nayak (22) and Barsha Nayak (21) of Fasiguda.

As per reports, around 20 labourers were engaged in construction of the check dam on an embankment of the Fasiguda nullah when the mishap took place. The five women were present at the spot where the false ceiling collapsed.

The labourers were buried under 20 feet soil. On hearing their screams, other workers present at a distance raised an alarm. Soon fire personnel and police reached the spot. The debris was removed using excavators and the five labourers rescued. They were rushed to Digapahandi hospital but the doctors declared two of them brought dead. The rest three women were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Following the mishap, Berhampur Sub-Collector V Keerthi Vasan along with other officials visited the spot and assured all possible assistance to the families of the five labourers. Sources said the check dam was damaged during cyclone Titli. It was decided to construct a new check dam at the place with a budget estimate of Rs 1.16 crore.

In January, Digapahandi legislator and Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surya Narayan Patro had laid the foundation stone of the project. The construction work was being carried out by the Digapahandi drainage division and the contractor had engaged villagers of Fasiguda and nearby villages as labourers at the site.