Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee rejig on the cards; Mohammad Moquim, Sarat Patnaik frontrunners

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As political activities have slowly resumed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, a change in the State leadership of the Congress seems to be on the cards to make the organisation vibrant. Though there is talks about a change in the organisation, sources said it will take at least a month before the announcement of new office-bearers. The change at the top level will be made keeping in view the ULB and panchayat elections to be held next year.

The names of former president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Patnaik and party MLA from Barabati-Cuttack constituency Mohammad Moquim are doing the rounds as possible replacement for present party chief Niranjan Patnaik.

Sources said the national leadership of the party is concerned about the gradual decimation of Congress in Odisha. A party, which was in power in Odisha for maximum period and played a prominent role in the State politics, has become a marginal player during the last decade.

The name of Moquim as the next OPCC president has been in contention for more than last one year. However, status quo in the organisation was continued in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sources said a group of party leaders will leave for New Delhi soon to lobby in favour of Moquim.

However, a powerful faction in the party is also lobbying in favour of Sarat Patnaik as the next OPCC president. He was elected from Balangir Lok Sabha seat twice in 1991 and 1996. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully and finished third behind the BJP and BJD candidates. He was OPCC president from 2001 to 2003.

The incumbent OPCC president had resigned following pathetic performance of Congress in 2019 Assembly elections in which party’s tally was reduced to nine. Niranjan was, however, asked to continue by the national leadership till a decision is taken about his successor.