Odisha students allege discrepancies in matric results, stage protest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Days after announcement of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) results, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is finding itself in the midst of a major controversy with student protests springing up at many places over “faulty evaluation”.

Students along with their guardians on Monday staged protest in front of their respective schools in many parts of the State alleging serious discrepancies in results and demanded re-assessment of their scores. They alleged that they have been awarded less marks than they deserve. The pre-board practice test marks have not been included in the assessment, they stated.

In Cuttack, hundreds of students and guardians gheraoed the BSE office and threatened to move the court if the board fails to address their grievances.

​“I am not satisfied with the marks awarded to me. I had scored 95 per cent marks in school examinations and was expecting A1 Grade. But, I have got A2 Grade. Either the school teachers have uploaded my marks in a faulty manner or the evaluation was not done properly while awarding marks through alternative assessment method,” said Saumya Sucharita Behera of Bijayram Memorial High School in Kantapada block.

In Bhubaneswar too, students of Brahmeswar Government High School staged a road block over similar demands. Terming the allegations as baseless, BSE President Ramashis Hazra said there are no irregularities in the evaluation process.

“The marks have been awarded by considering marks of Class IX half yearly and annual examinations along with third and fourth practice tests of Class X. The results have been published as per the guidelines laid down in the alternative mode of assessment formula,” said Hazra.

There is no question of re-evaluation as the marks have been awarded strictly following the guidelines. Those who are dissatisfied with the result may go for appearing off-line examination for which the form fill up process will begin from July 5, he informed.

A senior official of BSE said some schools had uploaded inflated marks of their students. After observing it, the board had adopted a moderation policy in the alternative assessment method. The inflated marks were assessed and awarded based on the school performance in the last four years, he added.