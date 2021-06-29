STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to pilot District Investment Promotion Agencies in three districts

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra gave its go ahead to pilot intervention in three districts - Ganjam, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur. 

Published: 29th June 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday decided to set up District Investment Promotion Agencies (DIPAs) in different districts in phases to facilitate grounding of projects on time by extending handholding support to entrepreneurs during implementation.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra gave its go ahead to pilot intervention in three districts - Ganjam, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur. 

​“The proposed DIPAs will be set up in different districts in a phased manner with feedback and learning about the functioning and outcome of the agencies from each preceding phase. The first phase piloting will start from August,” said Principal Secretary of Industry department Hemant Kumar Sharma. He said such agencies will be opened in Angul, Balasore, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Rayagada and Sambalpur on the basis of learning from the pilot phase. It has been targeted to cover all districts by end of March, 2022.

Each of the DIPAs will be managed by three professionals under the direct supervision of the respective district collector and will function as an extended arm of the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL). It will operate as single-point-contact for all entrepreneurs and investors, he added. 

The key role of DIPAs will be to promote micro, small and medium enterprises for creating large-scale employment, ensuring early resolution of investor grievances, creating land bank for fast project implementation and monitoring infrastructure support like power and water supply and road connectivity to the project site.

The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to take proactive role in promotion of MSMEs which are movers of economic growth and generate employment at district level. He further directed them to provide decent office space in the collectorates for setting up the units. The efficiency of DIPAs will be monitored by State-level Single Window Clearance Authority and evaluated by annual rankings of districts primarily based on investor suggestions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp