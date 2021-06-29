Stocks exhausted, Odisha seeks more Covishield doses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apprehending scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine, Odisha government has once again moved the Centre seeking more doses of Covishield this month. Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has urged Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to supply at least six lakh doses of Covishield.

“The State has a stock of 1,13,830 doses of Covishield which will last only one day,” he said.

While Odisha has received 13,78,310 doses of Covishield in the second fortnight of this month, it has been administering vaccines to an average of 3 lakh citizens per day since June 21.

​Although the Ministry of Health has indicated an allocation of 25.31 lakh in the first half for July, the delivery schedule is yet to be communicated to the State government.

The State has scheduled only 495 sessions on Tuesday due to shortage of adequate doses of vaccine. Apart from 1.13 lakh doses of Covishield, the State has a stock of 3.81 lakh doses on Covaxin, which is earmarked for Bhubaneswar only.