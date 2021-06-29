Thirty migrant labourers being transported to Andhra Pradesh, rescued

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Police and Labour department officials rescued as many as 30 migrant labourers from the outskirts of Malkangiri town while they were being transported to Andhra Pradesh (AP) in three vehicles on Monday.

While the broker managed to flee, the three drivers and a helper have been detained. Police said the workers were being taken to work at a prawn farm in Bhimavaram in AP and were rescued from near the Bhairav temple in the town after the vehicles were intercepted on a tip-off.

The rescued labourers are from Markapalli, Biralaxmanpur, Dhungiaput, Potteru, Girkanpalli, Ambaguda, Dalpatiguda and Parkanmala in the district. They were later taken to the model police station for interrogation.

Police said they are investigating how many of the labourers are minor.